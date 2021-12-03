Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holding mayoral portrait unveiling ceremony, reception

CLEVELAND — In one of his final events in office, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a mayoral portrait unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 22, keeping with a longstanding tradition in the city.

The portrait unveiling will be held in the Cleveland City Hall Rotunda from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a reception following the ceremony.

"The mayoral portrait is a longstanding City of Cleveland tradition in which I am honored to participate. For the past 16 years, we have worked together to accomplish many things for the citizens of this city," Jackson said in a press release. "I thank you for working alongside me and invite you to attend one of my last public events as your mayor."

Jackson said the ceremony is open to the public, but for those unable to attend, a live broadcast can be found on the City of Cleveland Facebook page as well as public access channel TV20.

Jackson, who served four terms and was elected in 2005, will leave office in January and Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb will take over the position.

