Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's daughter dies at 57

CLEVELAND — Janese “Niecy” L. Jackson, daughter of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, died at the age of 57 last week.

Janese is the mother of Frank Q. Jackson, who was shot and killed in Cleveland in September.

Richard A. Starr, who is running for councilman in Cleveland's Ward 5, took to Facebook Saturday to address Janese's death.

"Writing this post does not even make any sense. A week ago, I stopped and knocked on your door to tell you that I love you. Niecy, you looked me in my eyes and said, 'Rich, I'm crushed. They took my baby from me; I can't do this.' A parent should never have to bury their child, and exactly a month later, you passed away, and now another parent has to bury their child. Niecy, you will be missed so much. Rest in peace, Janese “Niecy” Jackson," Starr wrote on Facebook.

Janese Jackson died on Oct. 22.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gaines Funeral Home, 5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights. A wake, followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 7510 Woodland Ave., Cleveland.

