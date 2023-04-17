Cleveland mayor selects next Director of Port Control to oversee Cleveland Hopkins Airport, city's lake ports

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has selected the current Director of Aviation for the Port of Oakland as Cleveland’s next Director of Port Control, a position that oversees the city’s ports, Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport, and the airport’s 20-year master plan, according to a news release from the city.

After a national search led by an outside firm, Bryant L. Francis has been selected to assume the role from Interim Director Dennis Kramer, who has been acting leader of the airport and ports since Robert Kennedy’s departure in July 2022.

Francis’s first day will be May 24, the news release states.

“I am delighted that we are bringing Bryant to Cleveland at this pivotal time for our airport system,” Bibb said. “He is a leader that we know can hit the ground running and jump start our $2 billion, 20-year master plan to transform Cleveland Hopkins into a world-class airport for our city and the region.”

Francis has over 25 years of experience in the airport industry, including his current role leading a staff of more than 200 people responsible for managing Oakland International Airport. Before his job in Oakland, he was previously Airport Director in Long Beach, California and Director of Airports in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Francis holds a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“I am thrilled to be selected to lead the team in Cleveland and I look forward to getting started on this new chapter of my career,” Francis said. “This is the jumping off point of a real transformation at Cleveland Hopkins and I am excited to lend my experience to shaping and stewarding such a landmark project.”

