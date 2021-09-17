Cleveland Museum of Art to require COVID vaccine for employees but not museum visitors

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Museum of Art is requiring all employees, volunteers and contractors working on site to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021, museum representatives stated in a news release sent Friday. The policy does not extend to museum visitors.

The news release said: “The purpose of this policy is to protect, as best as possible, the health and safety of our employees, families, visitors, volunteers, and others who spend time at our institution from the infectious conditions of COVID-19.”

The mandatory vaccination policy for museum staff is based on guidance from the CDC and state and local health agencies, and it complies with President Biden’s plan to mandate that all employers with 100 or more staff members require the vaccine for their employees, the release states.

