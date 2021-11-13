Cleveland Orchestra cancels Saturday concert after possible COVID case among musicians

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Orchestra canceled their concert Saturday after a possible COVID-19 case among the musicians, the orchestra announced.

The orchestra was set to perform the "Pictures at an Exhibition" concert at Severance Saturday, but canceled in accordance with their COVID-19 protocols that were developed with Cleveland Clinic.

An email will be sent to ticket holders that includes a link to either donate their tickets as a tax deductible contribution or request a full refund for the ticket.

Ticket holders may also be able to exchange their ticket for a future concert by contacting the Ticket Office at 216-231-1111, boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or on the orchestra's website.

Sunday's concert at 3 p.m. is still scheduled as planned, pending a negative COVID-19 test result of the musician affected.

