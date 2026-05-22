Cleveland Playhouse premieres 'Freak The Mighty' with local ties

CLEVELAND — A new play is headed to the Cleveland Playhouse for its world premiere in the Playhouse Square district.

"Freak The Mighty" is touching the stage on Friday evening. The musical is based on the young adult book that follows the story of Max and Kevin — two unlikely friends. Although the pair feel othered, they join forces to create the story's name. The two escape struggles by embarking on a quest armed with a dictionary, a homemade suit of armor and their daydreams.

Themes of friendship, resilience and community are celebrated throughout the show.

On Thursday, composer and Baldwin Wallace alumnus Ryan Fielding Garrett told News 5 what he hopes people take away from the show.

"I hope someone will call their mom or their best friend after they leave the theatre and tell them how important they are to them. I think thats something we need more of today and I hope the show is a good reminder of that," Fielding Garrett said.

Cleveland native and disability advocate Anita Hollander is also part of the show.

The musical will run from May 22 to June 21. A few pay-what-you-can tickets will also be available for some performances.

CLICK HERE for more information on the shows.