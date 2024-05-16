Watch Now
Cleveland police had one of the largest drug busts ever in Cuyahoga County. How many drugs were there?

Posted at 12:15 PM, May 16, 2024
Cleveland Police and the FBI conducted a drug bust on Tuesday that led to multiple search and arrest warrants being issued at the same time throughout the city and in suburban Highland Heights and Westlake.

According to authorities, the six-month operation led to the seizure of 143 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills and powder, three pistols, two rifles, a pill manufacturing press machine and other narcotics.

Investigators are estimating the pills could be worth $9.5 million.

Two individuals who are in their 40s were arrested.

Fentanyl remains an issue in Ohio.

Earlier this year, the state said it had distributed one million fentanyl test strips as part of its efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

