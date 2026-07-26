Cleveland Police investigating 3 weekend shootings

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after four people were injured in three separate shootings over the weekend in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland EMS, the shootings happened on West 45th Street, East 105th Street and Park Lane and at East 72nd Street and Marginal Road.

A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were injured in the West 45th Street shooting. They were both taken to MetroHealth in serious condition, Cleveland EMS said.

A 23-year-old man was hurt in the East 105th Street and Park Lane shooting. He was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition, Cleveland EMS said.

A 34-year-old woman was injured in the East 72nd Street and Marginal Road shooting, Cleveland EMS said. She was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

The CDP has not released any additional information about the shootings.

News 5 is working to learn more. This story will be updated when more details become available.