Cleveland Police investigating fatal crash on Lee Road

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Lee Road that took place Saturday morning, according to CPD Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

Diaz said preliminary investigations indicated a Cadillac SUV was traveling southbound around 2 a.m. on Lee Road at a speed believed to be above the speed limit.

The SUV tried to turn eastbound onto Miles Road, at which point the driver appeared to lose control, Diaz said.

The car then hit a curb, rolled over multiple times, and a 42-year-old woman was ejected from the SUV. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, said Diaz.

According to Diaz, the driver, a 22-year-old woman, was also taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Diaz said both occupants were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and although not confirmed, the department suspects alcohol to be a contributing factor.