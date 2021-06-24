Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to rape charges, bond set at $20K

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer accused of rape in two separate incidents pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Matthew Piter, 28, was indicted on three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition. He was arraigned Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in May 2017.

The second alleged incident happened on Oct. 24, 2019, involving a woman Piter met on Tinder.

RELATED: Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty after arrest, charge for allegedly raping woman

The Cleveland Division of Police has placed him on unpaid administrative leave until the cases are resolved.

Piter was given a $20,000 bond. Conditions of his bond include GPS mentoring and no contact with the victim.

His first pre-trial is set for July 8 at 11 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge John Russo.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.