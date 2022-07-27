CLEVELAND — Next month, The Cleveland Department of Public Health and The Word Church are partnering to offer low-to-no-cost reproductive health services to the community.

The services are funding through Title X grant money.

The services will be available at The Word Church Outreach and Events Center, 5900 Kinsman Road, Cleveland, starting on Aug. 9.

The following services will be offered:



Health education

Contraception services

Precontraception care

Pregnancy testing

HPV vaccination

STI testing

Cervical and breast cancer screenings

Additionally, the site will be home to a health and wellness clinic that will be open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For appointments, you can walk in to schedule or call CDPH at 216-664-7095 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"As a church that believes in improving all aspects of our health, we are excited to partner with CDPH to bring vital reproductive health and wellness services to our Central area neighbors," said Dr. R. A. Vernon, founder and senior Pastor of TWC. "This collaboration is a prime example of how faith-based organizations can serve as a conduit for improved community health outcomes."

Cleveland already has two other health facilities on opposite ends of the city that provide services for residents. This third location expands on that and allows even more patients to be seen.

"Providing high-quality preventative health care has long been one of our top priorities," said Dr. Jeannie Johnson-Brooks, MSN, DNP, director of Nursing. "This new satellite location, at The Word Church Outreach and Events Center, will provide area residents greater access to confidential, quality care and counseling.

An open house event is scheduled for Aug. 3 from noon to 3 p.m.

