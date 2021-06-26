Cleveland Public Library holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Woodland Branch

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Public Library is celebrating a new beginning in Cleveland's Central neighborhood with construction of a new Woodland Branch set to begin.

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it live in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Groundbreaking on the branch will begin at its current site on Woodland Avenue and East 55th Street.

The renovation is the second of four events planned over the next month that is included in Cleveland Public Library's 10-year plan to build or renovate library branches in the area.

Cleveland Public Library said the new Woodland Branch will be "more spacious, vibrant, and accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers" while having more windows and new furnishings with meeting rooms for both small and large groups.

At the beginning of June, Cleveland Public Library broke ground on the new Hough Branch near the historic League Park.

RELATED: Cleveland Public Library celebrates construction of new Hough Branch

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.