Cleveland reports first pediatric influenza death in 19-month-old child

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland has had its first pediatric death of the season due to influenza, according to a press release from the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

A 19-month-old child was hospitalized at the time of her death, the release says.

“The news of any death in our community is devastating; however, we recognize the poignancy of the loss of a child,” said CDPH Assistant Director, Brian Kimball. “We urge everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against the flu, if you have yet to do so this season.”

Cuyahoga County reported its first pediatric flu death of the season in a 13-year-old boy back in November.

As of Dec. 24, Northeast Ohio has had 166 hospitalizations related to the flu. Flu-related hospitalizations across the state are down 36% in comparison to the week prior, according to the Ohio Department of Health dashboard.

To avoid the spread of the flu and RSV, CDPH advises the following steps to stay healthy:

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth after touching objects – this is how germs are spread.

• Practice good habits like disinfecting surfaces, getting plenty of sleep, and managing stress.

CDPH offers both flu and COVID-19 vaccines at two Cleveland health centers:

J. Glenn Smith Health Center - ages 12+ 1110 St. Clair Avenue Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6 mo. to 11-years-old Thursdays only

McCafferty Health Center - ages 12+ 4242 Lorain Avenue Mon. and Wed., P a.m. to 4 p.m. 6 mo. to 11-years-old Thursdays only



