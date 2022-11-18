Cleveland State University unveils $650 million, 10-year plan to overhaul main campus

CLEVELAND — Over the next 10 years, Cleveland State University will invest around $650 million into the development of the main campus in the heart of the city, according to a news release from the university.

The proposal is designed to support CSU’s “academic and research missions, enhance the student experience, increase and elevate on campus housing” and more.

“Our location in downtown Cleveland is one of our greatest assets,” said CSU President Laura Bloomberg. “As an urban public research university, we have a special obligation to serve the public good. For CSU that means providing an accessible, quality education for all on our campus, while serving as a catalyst for growth for our city and the region. Our master plan provides the infrastructure to support that mission.”

There will be three main areas that will be renovated:

Academic Core

Student Experience District

Partnership District

Highlights of the expansion project include demolishing the current Wolstein Center and building the Multipurpose Arena, which will be located north of Chester Avenue.

The Academic Core will focus on renovating the areas located between Carnegie and Euclid Avenues and East 22 and 18 Streets, including the iconic Rhodes Tower.

The tower will be connected to an on-campus building that will be linked via sky bridge over Chester Avenue to on-campus housing.

To learn more details about the renovations and additions, click here.

