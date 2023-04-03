Cleveland Taco Week: Enjoy specials all week from April 10-16

Soon we'll all have something tasty to taco 'bout — Cleveland Taco Week is just around the corner. Think a weeklong Taco Tuesday, because we all know one day isn't enough.
The fourth annual Cleveland Taco Week kicks off Monday, April 10 and goes until April 16. For seven days, taco lovers can visit participating restaurants for specials.
The following restaurants are participating this year:
- 49th Street Tavern, Academy Tavern
- Agave & Rye
- Anejo Tequila Joint
- Balance Pan Asian
- Ballantine
- Bar 32
- Barrio Tacos
- Beerhead
- BIlly's Martini Bar
- Blue Habanero
- Bomba Tacos
- Brother's Lounge
- Cilantro Taqueria
- Crust
- Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila
- Gunselman's Tavern
- Gunselman's To Go
- Hail Mary's
- House of Creole
- Nora's
- North High Brewing
- Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar
- Old River Tap and Social
- Paloma
- Ponyboys Kitchen and Bar
- Saucy Brew Works
- Sibling Revelry
- Smokin' Mary's BBQ Pit & Saloon
- Sol- Willoughby
- Terra Bistro/Terrestrial Brewing
- The Blue Palm Restaurant and Lounge
- The Burnham
- The Ivy
- Twisted Taino
- Wild Goose
- Woodstock
To learn more, click here.