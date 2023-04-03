Cleveland Taco Week: Enjoy specials all week from April 10-16

Soon we'll all have something tasty to taco 'bout — Cleveland Taco Week is just around the corner. Think a weeklong Taco Tuesday, because we all know one day isn't enough.

The fourth annual Cleveland Taco Week kicks off Monday, April 10 and goes until April 16. For seven days, taco lovers can visit participating restaurants for specials.

The following restaurants are participating this year:



49th Street Tavern, Academy Tavern

Agave & Rye

Anejo Tequila Joint

Balance Pan Asian

Ballantine

Bar 32

Barrio Tacos

Beerhead

BIlly's Martini Bar

Blue Habanero

Bomba Tacos

Brother's Lounge

Cilantro Taqueria

Crust

Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila

Gunselman's Tavern

Gunselman's To Go

Hail Mary's

House of Creole

Nora's

North High Brewing

Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar

Old River Tap and Social

Paloma

Ponyboys Kitchen and Bar

Saucy Brew Works

Sibling Revelry

Smokin' Mary's BBQ Pit & Saloon

Sol- Willoughby

Terra Bistro/Terrestrial Brewing

The Blue Palm Restaurant and Lounge

The Burnham

The Ivy

Twisted Taino

Wild Goose

Woodstock

To learn more, click here.

