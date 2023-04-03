Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Cleveland Taco Week: Enjoy specials all week from April 10-16

chicken-tacos_SB_PM.jpeg
Storyblocks
Chicken tacos
chicken-tacos_SB_PM.jpeg
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 11:37:01-04

Soon we'll all have something tasty to taco 'bout — Cleveland Taco Week is just around the corner. Think a weeklong Taco Tuesday, because we all know one day isn't enough.

The fourth annual Cleveland Taco Week kicks off Monday, April 10 and goes until April 16. For seven days, taco lovers can visit participating restaurants for specials.

The following restaurants are participating this year:

  • 49th Street Tavern, Academy Tavern
  • Agave & Rye
  • Anejo Tequila Joint
  • Balance Pan Asian
  • Ballantine
  • Bar 32
  • Barrio Tacos
  • Beerhead
  • BIlly's Martini Bar
  • Blue Habanero
  • Bomba Tacos
  • Brother's Lounge
  • Cilantro Taqueria
  • Crust
  • Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila
  • Gunselman's Tavern
  • Gunselman's To Go
  • Hail Mary's
  • House of Creole
  • Nora's
  • North High Brewing
  • Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar
  • Old River Tap and Social
  • Paloma
  • Ponyboys Kitchen and Bar
  • Saucy Brew Works
  • Sibling Revelry
  • Smokin' Mary's BBQ Pit & Saloon
  • Sol- Willoughby
  • Terra Bistro/Terrestrial Brewing
  • The Blue Palm Restaurant and Lounge
  • The Burnham
  • The Ivy
  • Twisted Taino
  • Wild Goose
  • Woodstock

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.