Cleveland violence prevention group reminds residents celebratory gunfire is dangerous and illegal

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland violence prevention group is sharing a warning ahead of upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Art McCoy, with Black on Black Crime, is asking residents to not shoot off celebratory gunfire when the clock strikes midnight.

"Let's start 2022 off right, with peace. We don't want to start the new year, with a bang with gunshots," he said.

The Cleveland Division of Police said celebratory gunfire is not only illegal, but it is also extremely dangerous.

“What goes up must come down. Firing weapons irresponsibly can cause death, serious injury and damage to property. Anyone found to be discharging a firearm within city limits can be arrested, " police said.

