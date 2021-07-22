Cleveland woman searching for answers after her husband was killed four years after losing her son in hit-and-run

CLEVELAND — One year later, Cleveland police are still searching for the person who shot and killed Wilbert McCormick as he walked with his wife through Forest Hills Park in Cleveland.

On the anniversary of his death, no one is in custody and family members who have suffered two traumatic griefs with no closure are urging the persons responsible to come forward.

Photos courtesy of the McCormick family. Wilbert McCormick.

Venita McCormick lost her husband and son in a period of four years.

“I want answers. I want to know who took my family, who took my son in 2016 and who took my husband in 2020,” McCormick said.

Venita was on a daily walk with her husband in the afternoon when she lost her husband in a senseless killing.

“We were just looking at the sign across the street. Well, within seconds, not even seconds, is when my husband was hit with a bullet in the back of his head,” she said.

Her husband’s death comes four years after the loss of her 24-year-old son Lennell who died in a hit-and-run that also remains unsolved.

“My son didn't harm anyone. He was my baby son. And that left my heart broken to know that all of this devastation happened to him.”

Wilbert was a Cleveland firefighters for 30 years saving the lives of people he never met.

“We lost a guardian, a guardian of the city of Cleveland who would lay his life down for any one of you,” said Chief Angelo Calvillo, of the Cleveland Fire Department.

And one year later, family, friends and colleagues are still searching for the person or persons responsible who took his life.

“I'd like to talk to the people, the person who killed him," said a family member. "Please. Turn yourself in. Wilbert McCormick was slain in this exact same site. Today, we honor him and we do not forget his memory and we are still looking for the perpetrator of this vicious crime.”

