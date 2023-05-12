Cleveland Zoo prepares to welcome baby gorilla

This Mother's Day will be extra special for the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo as they gear up to welcome a new addition.

The zoo announced that Kebi the gorilla is pregnant with her first child.

This will be the second baby gorilla in the zoo's 140-year history.

Kebi was interested when baby Kayembe was born in 2021 and would watch Fredrika care for him.

The baby is expected to be born in July.

Kayembe was the first gorilla born at the zoo.

News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill read to Kayembe on his first birthday.

All moms get free admission to the zoo on Mother's Day.