CLEVELAND — One of the busiest intersections in downtown Cleveland is undergoing road work right now, causing a headache for both drivers and pedestrians, but the city says the outcome will be worth it.

City of Cleveland spokesperson Tyler Sinclair told me that multiple complaints regarding the condition of the crosswalks at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and East 9th Street started rolling in a few months ago.

"We were getting complaints from businesses, residents that live down here, everyone around this area, workers, so we conducted a very thorough, detailed analysis of what that full replacement project will be like," Sinclair said.

The city wanted to wait until after baseball season to begin construction, though.

"Early last month, the Guardians were in the playoffs. That brings national exposure. That brings fans from out of town. That brings just a lot of attention to our downtown. What we didn't want to do was have this level of, you know, a logjam while we're in the national spotlight," Sinclair said.

The sidewalks are now being deconstructed and replaced with new asphalt, concrete and brick.

"We've been at it for the last few weeks. We're hopeful that we'll wrap up within the next few weeks as well before the weather gets too bad," he told News 5 on Thursday. "We have to be very mindful of the high volume pedestrian traffic as well as vehicular traffic. We try to do this work at nighttime because it limits traffic."

Another main reason for typically working at night is allowing for materials to properly dry, harden and settle.

With the unusually warm weather Cleveland has experienced this week, though, Sinclair said workers have been taking advantage of it by working in the daytime.

Because of that, however, drivers and pedestrians are taking more notice and call it a "headache."

Two downtown Cleveland residents told me off-camera that they were annoyed with the construction and that it's been a disruption to the area's walkability.

Sheree Green was driving through downtown on Thursday. She works in the area.

"Annoying. Getting to that bank, getting over there, it takes too long," she said. "I hate it because I get home late. They need to get rid of it."

Until the construction ends, though, a bus lane is partially blocked off, metal plates will lie on the ground, orange cones will be posted and workers will remain at the intersection.

"Patience is key. Please, please, please, you know, slow down, take your time, look around," Sinclair said. "We don't want you getting in any accidents, and we don't want anything happening to our workers. We want them to get home safe to their families. I'd also say plan ahead and give yourself time."