CMSD hosting meetings about changing school names in which namesakes have ties to racism, slavery

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District started hosting meetings this week to review name changes of schools whose namesakes have been historically tied to slavery, systematic racism and oppression.

“It’s a very tough issue to tackle, but we are trying to make sure we are being respectful and thoughtful as we can,” said Dr. Trent Mosley, chief strategic implementation officer for CMSD.

The five schools that could be subject to a name change include Albert Bushnell Hart PreK-8 School; Louis Agassiz Pre-K-8 School; Luis Munoz Marin Pre-K-8 School; Patrick Henry Pre-K-8 School and Thomas Jefferson Pre-K-12 International Newcomers Academy.

Community meeting dates include:

Louis Agassiz-Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 23

Thomas Jefferson International Newcomers Academy—Thursday, Feb. 17 and 24 and Thursday, March 3.

Albert Bushnell Hart— Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 8

Patrick Henry— Wednesday, March 9, 16 and 23.

The district started laying out criteria for the name-changing process. From now until March, the district and the board of education will collect and review public input and feedback.

According to CMSD’s timeline, the board will approve the names sometime in March.

Click here for more information on the history of the school namesakes and meeting times.

RELATED: CMSD to continue review, seek community input on possible name changes for five school

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.