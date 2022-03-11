CMSD seeking public input on school construction projects

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District released an update on its final phase of the construction program that will include three new buildings and a major renovation of the Joseph M. Gallagher Pre K-8 School.

In addition to the major renovation, CMSD will build replacement schools for Clark PreK-8 School, Marion C. Seltzer PreK-8 School and the Lincoln-West High School campus. All construction projects will take place on the current sites.

Construction for Gallagher, Seltzer and Clark will begin this year and is expected to be completed by 2024.

Students at Gallagher will move to the old Garrett Morgan high School building on Woodbine Avenue. Lincoln West students will move to the old Garrett Morgan School when the construction of their campus begins in 2024, which will take two years.

Clark students will move to the former H. Barbara Booker School while their new school is under construction. Seltzer students will remain in place while their school is built on another part of the property.

All the projects are part of the district’s modernization program that began after the roof of the former East High School, now East Professional Center, collapsed in 2000. Since the program was started, the district has built or renovated 51 buildings.

The total cost of the projects is $128 million and is paid for by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

Community meetings will be held so the public can meet the architects and provide input on traffic flow and exterior design.

Clark School construction -- 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at Lincoln-West, 3202 W. 30 th

Lincoln-West Campus construction -- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Lincoln-West, 3202 W. 30 th

Marion C. Seltzer School construction -- 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Marion C. Seltzer, 1468 W. 98th



