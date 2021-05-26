CMSD's Senate League Baseball Championship at Progressive Field rescheduled, moved due to weather

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Senate League Baseball Championship at Progressive Field has been rescheduled from Wednesday and moved to a different venue due to incoming strong thunderstorms.

The game has been moved to Talty Field at the Jim Thome All-Star Complex at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Lincoln-West Wolverines, who went 7-3 this season (6-1 league record) will be the visiting team.

They face the James F. Rhodes Rams who went 12-5 on the campaign (7-0 league record.)

