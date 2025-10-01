Could IndyCar make a triumphant return to Cleveland?

For decades, the roar of IndyCars echoed across Burke Lakefront Airport, as Cleveland played host to one of America’s most distinctive open-wheel races — the Grand Prix of Cleveland.

Now, nearly two decades after the last checkered flag fell, the possibility of bringing the event back is sparking excitement across Northeast Ohio.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission stated that it is actively evaluating the opportunity, recognizing the race’s potential to attract thousands of visitors and generate significant economic benefits for the region.

“We remain committed to bringing world-class events to our region — events that inspire our community, attract significant visitor spending, and generate meaningful economic impact throughout Greater Cleveland,” the Commission stated.

A Storied Legacy Since 1982

The first race at Burke Lakefront Airport took place on July 4, 1982, following two intense days of qualifying heats. Fittingly, Ohio native Bobby Rahal claimed the inaugural victory.

Originally branded as the Budweiser-Cleveland 500, the race quickly developed a reputation for its unique, airport-runway layout. The 2.37-mile, 10-turn course allowed fans in grandstand seating to enjoy an unobstructed view of the entire track — something rare in motorsports.

According to Case Western Reserve University, the event underwent several name changes over the years to reflect its primary sponsors. In 1984, it became the Cleveland Grand Prix; in 1985, it was the Budweiser-Cleveland 500 once again; and in 2002, it was the Marconi Grand Prix of Cleveland, presented by U.S. Bank.

The Last Lap — and a Possible Comeback?

The final Cleveland Grand Prix took place in 2007, airing nationally on CBS with 788,000 viewers tuning in. Since then, the absence of IndyCar in the city has left a void for local racing fans.

Cleveland now has a rare chance to revive one of its signature sporting events. The region’s strong infrastructure, passionate motorsport community, and prime lakefront setting make it a natural fit for an IndyCar return.

If the Grand Prix were to come back, Burke Lakefront could once again transform into a thunderous racing arena — and Northeast Ohio might reestablish itself as a must-visit destination for IndyCar fans nationwide.