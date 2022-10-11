Councilman expresses disappointment in Cleveland's surveillance camera rollout

CLEVELAND — There is disappointment from a Cleveland city councilman on the progress of putting up additional surveillance cameras in the city.

Councilman Mike Polensek says council approved the more than $4 million project last year, but the majority of the new cameras are not up and running.

The Safe Smart CLE video surveillance initiative is in its second phase with new camera installations and a refresh of camera equipment.

Tara Morgan

Polensek says when the city is down 301 officers, the cameras should be up.

Miesha Wilson would welcome the sight of more cameras. Wilson says it’s her job to keep people healthy and the city to keep them safe.

"Like, I feel like standing here I should see a camera on each side of me, and there's none,” said Wilson.

Wilson owns Nulife Fitness and Juicy Vegan in the Waterloo Arts District in the Collinwood area. She’s close to the intersection of Waterloo and E. 156th.

Tara Morgan

"Security is just always an issue, not that we've had a whole lot of issues, but you want people to come to the area and feel more safe,” said Wilson.

During last week’s council safety committee hearing about ShotSpotter expanding in the 4th District, Chairman Polensek expressed disappointment in the city’s new camera rollout.

"My own community, the commander and myself recommended these cameras to go and they're still not there,” Polensek said.

Polensek told News 5 Investigators he submitted to the city nearly 60 locations he’d like cameras up and running just in his community.

He says with the city down more than 300 police officers, the technology should be top priority.

"It's the ShotSpotter, it's the cameras, and the third one again is deployment, but if you don't have the deployment, you better have the cameras in place and you better make sure it's integrated with ShotSpotter,” said Polensek.

According to Cleveland Public Safety, 211 sites for new camera installations were identified. Of those, 44 are in progress with installation work. But 167 sites have not started.

As for the refresh project, 29 sites were identified for camera and infrastructure equipment replacement. Twelve sites have yet to start.

April was the official project kickoff date six months ago.

The city says they’re still navigating supply chain issues, and the first version of the project took 18 months to complete. That also was too long for Polensek.

"Look at the tragic homicide of Officer Shane Bartek, if it wasn't for those private security cameras, we might not know who did it,” said Polensek.

Wilson says safety and security are hot topics at monthly merchant meetings.

"We've had a couple cars getting broken into, but other than that nothing major, and we want to keep it that way,” said Wilson.

Tara Morgan

She’s been in her space for 16 years, now as a building owner who is expanding her new Juicy Vegan brand.

Wilson doesn’t think improving safety is a heavy ask.

"We are paying tax dollars and we just want to know we're supporting us like we're supporting you, and with that being said, to make us feel more secure with staying in this area, if that's what we're asking, then help us,” said Wilson.

The city says it has weekly project status updates with vendors.

Polensek says he’ll continue to push to have the camera program expanded beyond what is happening now for cameras in neighborhoods and commercial districts.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.