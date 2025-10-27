Crews battle fire on East 105th Street

East 105th Street was closed Monday morning due to a fire.
The street was closed around Drexel Avenue.
Multiple fire crews were at the scene battling the fire.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until firefighters deem it safe.
