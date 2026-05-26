Crews battle massive fire at building near I-490

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a large commercial building near I-490.

The fire broke out on Independence Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The thick smoke was making visibility difficult for drivers, causing the right lane to shut down on I-490 eastbound near Broadway Avenue. Around 5:45 a.m., crews reopened the right lane.

As of 6 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation is closing a portion of I-490 near the fire out of an abundance of caution and to inspect area bridges. I-490 east at I-71/I-90, State Route 176 north to I-490 east, and West 7th Street to I-490 east are a part of those closures.

News 5 spoke with delivery driver Joseph Leighton. He said he saw massive flames come out of the building around 4 a.m. and called 911 to report the fire.

"I saw the whole overpass lit up orange," he said. "I kept thinking it must be something else. I came over and saw the whole part of the building on fire."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

