Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Crews battle massive fire at building near I-490

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a building on I-490.
Crews battle massive fire at building near I-490
Image - 2026-05-26T052121.228.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a large commercial building near I-490.

The fire broke out on Independence Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The thick smoke was making visibility difficult for drivers, causing the right lane to shut down on I-490 eastbound near Broadway Avenue. Around 5:45 a.m., crews reopened the right lane.

As of 6 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation is closing a portion of I-490 near the fire out of an abundance of caution and to inspect area bridges. I-490 east at I-71/I-90, State Route 176 north to I-490 east, and West 7th Street to I-490 east are a part of those closures.

News 5 spoke with delivery driver Joseph Leighton. He said he saw massive flames come out of the building around 4 a.m. and called 911 to report the fire.

"I saw the whole overpass lit up orange," he said. "I kept thinking it must be something else. I came over and saw the whole part of the building on fire."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.