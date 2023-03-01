Crews fight large fire at manufacturing facility on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — Fire crews battled a large fire at a manufacturing facility in Cleveland’s west side Clark-Fulton neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Over 50 firefighters and 11 companies responded to the two-alarm fire at the two-story building, according to a tweet from Cleveland Fire.

No injuries were reported, and a HazMat specialist is responding, officials said.

The fire was at AJ Rose Manufacturing, which is a global supplier of stamped metal components and assemblies, according to the company's website. The Cleveland facility is 110,000 square feet and has 95 employees.

The fire was brought under control by about 10:08 a.m., Cleveland Fire said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

