Cuyahoga County grand jury indicts man for hit-skip crash that killed Bicyclist William 'Frank' Mays

CLEVELAND — A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder for the death of 35-year-old bicyclist William "Frank" Mays in a hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month during a police chase.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, Tyrelle Taylor, is also charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, 19 counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of failure to comply and nine counts of failure to stop after an accident.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley had this to say about the case:

"This is one of the most disturbing crimes I have witnessed in my career, and I have seen a lot. ﻿﻿William "Frank" Mays did what he did every day — ride his bike — which is his primary mode of transportation. He should still be with us today. ﻿Instead, his life was taken in a manner so horrific that words cannot adequately describe it. My thoughts and prayers remain with the Mays family and all who loved Frank."

Authorities said that on Oct. 18, just before 5 p.m., Taylor was driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 Raptor on West 6th Street in Cleveland heading toward West St. Clair Avenue when he drove through a crosswalk with passing pedestrians in front of nearby police officers.

When officers tried to stop him, Taylor fled onto West St. Clair Avenue, where he went left of center, crossed double yellow lines and ran a red light, turning onto West 9th Street and into oncoming traffic, the prosecutor's office said. He then allegedly struck several pedestrians who were in the crosswalks.

Authorities said Taylor kept driving but hit four vehicles stopped at a red light. The impact caused the Ford's front passenger wheel to break off, but Taylor drove on, heading toward the Detroit-Superior Bridge on three wheels.

When he got to West 25th Street, the prosecutor's office said that he hit another vehicle and then went into the bike lane where he struck Mays, who was riding a bicycle. The collision caused the truck to drag Mays, and the Ford then hit another vehicle before Taylor turned onto West 28th Street. The truck finally stopped after crashing into the roundabout at Franklin Boulevard.

Mays' body was found several feet from where the truck was. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that Taylor left the scene and told several passersby that he was homeless and in need of clothing. He then changed into it and ran off.

Taylor later turned himself in to police custody.

WATCH NEWS 5'S PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF WHAT HAPPENED BELOW:

Man charged in deadly Cleveland hit-and-run that dragged bicyclist surrenders to police

RELATED: Man charged in deadly hit-and-run that dragged bicyclist surrenders to police

In a social media post, Highland Hills' police chief called Mays a beloved member of the community, remembering him for his kindness, warm smile and the joy he brought to the department. In July, Highland Hills police posted that they bought Mays a new bicycle after learning his broke down.