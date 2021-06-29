Demolition starts on the Allen-Sullivan house in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Crews are demolishing the Allen-Sullivan house, one of the last grand homes on Euclid Avenue.

Built in the late 1800s, the house sits on what was one of the most beautiful residential streets in Cleveland, if not the world.

Clevelandhistorical.org summed it up nicely: "Euclid Avenue was considered by travel writers to be one of the most beautiful residential streets in the world, compared favorably to the grandest avenues in Europe. At the height of its grandeur, nearly 300 majestic homes graced its north and south sides from East 9th Street to East 90th Street."

Out of the hundreds of lavish homes that lined the streets, there are only a few left standing. The Allen-Sullivan house was one of those—until today.

Despite its grandeur and age, the house was never designated a historical landmark. What once was a sprawling, opulent home, and then later an entertainment center known as the Colosseum, is now a derelict structure that has sat empty for decades.

Before the demolition started, nothing remained inside. No HVAC system, electrical or plumbing—all of it torn out long before. The once beautiful home gave up the ghost years ago.

But from destruction comes hope for renewal.

Earlier this month, city leaders gave the green light for the building to come down to make room for 160 new apartments.

And in the years to come, when new residents move to the spot where the house once stood and have no idea of the history beneath their feet, there will be those that still remember what a grand place it used to be.

Cleveland State University. Michael Schwartz Library—Special Collections. The Allen-Sullivan house in 1935.

