Dino Day brings prehistoric fun to Cleveland Museum of Natural History

CLEVELAND — Dino Day brings prehistoric fun to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Families got a hands-on look at prehistoric life during Dino Day at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

The annual event, held May 31, featured a full day of dinosaur-themed activities for kids and families, including fossil digs, crafts, storytime, face painting and interactive programming led by museum staff.

Visitors also had the chance to meet live animals and learn how today’s wildlife connects to the age of dinosaurs.

Josh Auvsec, associate director of museum experience, said this year’s Dino Day came with a new feel as the museum continues updating its programming following a major renovation.

"If you remember just a bit ago, our museum unveiled a $150 million renovation, which means it’s our job to update these programs, to rethink how we do things,” Auvsec said. “So, yes, this is Dino Day, but people who are coming to enjoy it are going to have a brand-new experience.”

The event also included special showings of “The Good Dinosaur” throughout the day, along with free dinosaur chicken nuggets for kids, provided by Real Good Foods.

While visiting, families could also see two of the museum’s resident dinosaurs: Steggie, the Stegosaurus sculpture located outside near the Wade Oval entrance, and Happy, the museum’s Haplocanthosaurus delfsi, located inside the Visitor Hall.

Dino Day activities were included with general admission.

