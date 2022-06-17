Donald Jackson-Gates pleads not guilty, held on $1.25 million bond

CLEVELAND — Donald Jackson-Gates, 19, the great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was arraigned Friday on multiple charges including aggravated murder.

Jackson-Gates, who is currently being held at the Lake County Jail, waived his presence in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

His attorney entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Jackson-Gates.

The prosecuting attorney argued that Jackson-Gates be held without bond.

Judge John D. Sutula issued a $1.25 million cash surety bond. Jackson-Gates is ordered to have GPS monitoring, regular drug testing and no contact with the victim’s family if he posts bail.

Last week, Jackson-Gates was arrested on an aggravated murder charge for the shooting death of Chris’Shon Coleman on May 14.

Authorities say Jackson-Gates allegedly shot and killed Coleman on East 40th Street, at a location just blocks away from where the former mayor and multiple Jackson family members live.

What court records have revealed is that Coleman is the nephew of Robert Shepard, who is the man accused of luring Jackson-Gates’ uncle Frank Q. Jackson to where he was shot and killed in September 2021 when he went to a home to pick up a dirt bike.

Jackson-Gates was indicted on the following charges:

One count of aggravated murder.

Two counts of murder.

Two counts of felonious assault.

One count of having a weapon under disabilities.

His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.

