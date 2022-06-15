Man police say was killed by Donald Jackson-Gates related to man charged in Frank Q. Jackson homicide, say court records

CLEVELAND — Court documents obtained by News 5 Investigators add new details to a homicide case involving the great grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Last week, Donald Jackson-Gates, 19, was arrested on an aggravated murder charge for the shooting death of Chris’Shon Coleman on May 14.

Authorities say Jackson-Gates allegedly shot and killed Coleman on East 40th Street, at a location just blocks away from where the former mayor and multiple Jackson family members live.

What court records have revealed is that Coleman is the nephew of Robert Shepard, who is the man accused of luring Jackson-Gates’ uncle Frank Q. Jackson to where he was shot and killed in September 2021 when he went to a home to pick up a dirt bike.

The shooter involved in the death of Frank Q. Jackson hasn’t been identified.

An official motive in either slaying hasn't been released by police.

