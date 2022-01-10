EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute featured on NY Times '52 Places for a Changed World' list

CLEVELAND — EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, a nonprofit and restaurant that provides second chances to formerly incarcerated individuals through culinary arts, is featured at No. 12 on The New York Times travel section’s “52 Places for a Changed World” list.

“To receive this global recognition is a testament, that when you follow a moral compass and do what’s right and just and never waiver, it can change the world,” said Brandon Chrostowski, founder, CEO and president of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute. “For all our students and graduates at EDWINS who show promise, perseverance, and humility and the unwavering Buckeye-Shaker community, we’re eternally grateful. You never know whose life this is going to touch.”

Beth Peak PHOTO: Brandon Chrostowski, founder, president and CEO of EDWINS, wants restaurant workers to maintain hope in this tough time.

The annual list features places “where visitors can be part of the solution to problems like overtourism and climate change.”

On the list, EDWINS is described as “a restaurant with a mission of social justice" that "turns dinner into a means of uplift,” and joins a diverse group of places, entities, institutions, entrepreneurs, and trades, “…where change is actually happening — where endangered wild lands are being preserved, threatened species are being protected, historical wrongs are being acknowledged, fragile communities are being bolstered — and where travelers can be part of the change.”

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute includes its fine French eatery, EDWINS, and Edwins Too culinary incubator, both located at Shaker Square and the Butcher Shop and Bakery & Diner on Buckeye Road.

RELATED: Edwins Too brings incubator concept to Shake Square, helping aspiring chefs sharpen skills and launch businesses

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.