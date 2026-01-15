Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EMS crew finds gunshot victim next to freeway

Mike Vielhaber/News 5
CPD had a crime scene at the top of the I-71 south exit to West 25.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting after paramedics found an injured man near the freeway in Cleveland.

According to police, at around 2:33 a.m., Cleveland EMS paramedics were driving near West 25th Street and View Road and spotted a man down near the highway.

Paramedics discovered that the man had been shot and immediately rendered first aid and notified police.

Cleveland EMS then transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

