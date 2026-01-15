EMS crew finds gunshot victim next to freeway

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting after paramedics found an injured man near the freeway in Cleveland.

According to police, at around 2:33 a.m., Cleveland EMS paramedics were driving near West 25th Street and View Road and spotted a man down near the highway.

CPD has a crime scene at the top of the I-71 south exit to West 25th. For now you can use the ramp but are forced to go south on West 25th. Sounded like a male was dumped from a vehicle with a gun shot wound. EMS transported to Metro. pic.twitter.com/dBzP5I85BJ — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 15, 2026

Paramedics discovered that the man had been shot and immediately rendered first aid and notified police.

Cleveland EMS then transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

This story will be updated when we learn more.