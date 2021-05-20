Fatal crash in Cleveland now being investigated as homicide

CLEVELAND — A fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in Cleveland's Central neighborhood is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Cleveland police.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Kinsman Avenue between East 55th Street and Grand Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found an overturned vehicle with two passengers inside.

A man, later identified by the medical examiner as Calvin Demetrius Gibson, 44, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the crash site. A second person, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Police originally believed that Gibson died from injuries related to the crash but the medical examiner discovered during the autopsy that he had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

According to police, preliminary information indicates Gibson, the woman and a third passenger were at a gas station at East 55th Street and Kinsman Avenue when Gibson was involved in a verbal altercation with another man. Gibson, who was driving the vehicle, left the gas station, but the other man involved pulled alongside the vehicle and fired at least one shot inside before Gibson's vehicle crashed and overturned.

The third passenger in Gibson's car is believed to have fled the scene following the crash.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: Man killed, woman hospitalized in critical condition after car hits tree