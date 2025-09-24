Fire reignites at Cleveland Recycling Plant

Cleveland Fire returned to the recycling plant on Bradley Road that caught fire on Monday.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from inside the building around 1:30 a.m.

Cleveland fire back out on Bradley at the site of Monday's 3 alarm fire. Take a look at @ClevelandFire for info from the mess on Monday. This situation tonight is just going to be drown the area with water. pic.twitter.com/ZUW7hfNZ0p — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 24, 2025

On Monday afternoon, it took nearly 80 firefighters, accompanied by more than a dozen fire trucks, to bring the fire under control.

The Cleveland Fire Department stated that there was a significant amount of propane inside the building.