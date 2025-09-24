Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire reignites at Cleveland Recycling Plant

Cleveland Fire returned to the recycling plant on Bradley Road that caught fire on Monday.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from inside the building around 1:30 a.m.

On Monday afternoon, it took nearly 80 firefighters, accompanied by more than a dozen fire trucks, to bring the fire under control.

The Cleveland Fire Department stated that there was a significant amount of propane inside the building.

