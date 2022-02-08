Firefighters respond to 2-story building fire with heavy smoke on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to a well-involved two-story building on Cleveland’s East Side Tuesday.

Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire were on scene at 10 a.m. of a building fire at East 126th Street and Shaw Avenue in the 6th Battalion.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 2-story Building Fire E.126 & Shaw in 6th Battalion. Reported vacant. Arriving companies found it well involved. Checking for extension to neighboring buildings. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/1upJqGEs0W — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) February 8, 2022

A spokesperson for the department said the building was reported vacant.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Two-story building fire on East 126th Street and Shaw Avenue.

Arriving firefighters said the fire was well involved as smoke could be seen billowing from the windows.

A fire official said no injuries were reported.

Cleveland fire officials said firefighters were checking to see if adjacent buildings were damaged from the fire. Next door to the building is Lee’s Discount Cleaners.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

