Firm pays back $20M, insists petrochemical project viable

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE—Cranes are seen as they work on construction of the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex and ethylene cracker plant located in Potter Township, Pa, from across the Ohio River, in this file photo from, Oct. 3, 2019, in Industry, Pa. Spokespersons for PTT Global Chemical America and JobsOhio insisted this week the company still plans to build a multi-billion dollar plant in southeast Ohio's Belmont County, similar to this $6 billion petrochemical plant that is scheduled to begin operations this year. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Posted at 8:03 PM, Mar 30, 2022
CLEVELAND — The U.S. subsidiary of a Thailand-based petrochemical giant has repaid Ohio's private economic development office $20 million after it failed to make an investment decision in 2020 on a proposed petrochemical plant in the state.

Spokespersons for PTT Global Chemical America and JobsOhio insisted this week the company still plans to build the multi-billion dollar plant in southeast Ohio's Belmont County once it has found a finance partner.

JobsOhio spokesperson Matt Englehart says the pandemic delayed PTTGCA's final investment decision.

PTTGCA spokesperson Dan Williamson says the company has spent $300 million thus far on a facility that will produce raw materials for products that range from plastic bottles to vehicle parts.

