FirstEnergy fires another executive over consulting contract

CLEVELAND — Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has fired another executive for her "inaction" regarding an amendment to a company consulting contract with someone who was later appointed as the state's top utility regulator.

Eileen Mikkelsen is the sixth high-ranking executive dismissed from the company since the U.S. Justice Department announced last July FirstEnergy had secretly funded a $60 million bribery scheme to win legislative approval for a $1 billion subsidy for two nuclear plants.

FirstEnergy in securities filing says Mikkelsen, a vice president was "separated" Thursday.

A FirstEnergy spokesperson declined to comment. CEO Chuck Jones and two senior vice presidents were fired last October.