Flames break out at Hough Health Center

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters battled a fire at Hough Health Center Wednesday night.

The fire started on the second floor of the building and extended to the roof.

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 3-3-3 Alarm Fire at E.83rd and Hough in 6th Battalion. Large 2 Story Health Center. Fire on 2nd Floor extending to roof. One firefighter being treated for heat exhaustion. Multi-use facility. Crews making progress. Extra companies being brought to scene. pic.twitter.com/bThBcc2RMA — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 20, 2021

The cause of the fire is unknown.