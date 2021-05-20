Watch
Flames break out at Hough Health Center

Posted at 11:01 PM, May 19, 2021
CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters battled a fire at Hough Health Center Wednesday night.

The fire started on the second floor of the building and extended to the roof.

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

