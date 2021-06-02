Former City of Cleveland employee gets prison time for bribery

CLEVELAND — A former City of Cleveland employee who served as the demolition bureau chief was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rufus Taylor, 62, pleaded guilty to federal bribery and extortion charges in 2018.

He was also ordered to have one year of supervised release and to pay a $5,000 fine.

Authorities say Taylor solicited and accepted bribes from contractors in exchange for preferential treatment. As part of his job, investigators say Taylor was responsible for assigning contractors to emergency demolition jobs and to board up vacant homes.

Taylor admitted to taking cash bribes between November 2013 and September 2017.

Court records show Taylor filed for bankruptcy in February 2012.

Taylor retired from the city in January after 30 years.

