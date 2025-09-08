Former Cleveland Orchestra conductor Christoph von Dohnányi dies at 95

The Cleveland Orchestra is mourning a death that hits close to home.

Former music director Christoph von Dohnányi died a few days ago at the age of 95.

He led the orchestra from 1984 until 2002, leaving a decorative legacy behind him.

"Christoph von Dohnányi was a superb conductor and Music Director, respected the world over. His storied family history gave him a unique musical perspective, and The Cleveland Orchestra was fortunate to have him in Cleveland for such a significant part of its history. Maestro Dohnányi’s artistry and dedication led to a deep mutual respect with our musicians, which was felt sincerely by our audiences who had an enormous appreciation for him. We send condolences to his family and friends, and to all he touched with his music in Cleveland and beyond,” said André Gremillet, President and CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra.

