CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb swore in former Police Chief Dornat "Wayne" Drummond as the interim Public Safety Director and Dorothy "Annie" Todd as the new Chief of Police on Thursday.

You can watch the ceremony in the player below:

WATCH: Former Police Chief Wayne Drummond, new chief Dorothy Todd sworn into new roles

Bibb said Drummond had one of the biggest hearts when it comes to public service that he's ever seen and that he was a special leader.

"I absolutely love this city. I want what's best for this city," Drummond said.

Todd has served the division for 20 years. She will be the second woman to serve as the Chief of Police in Cleveland.

“I started my journey with the Division of Police in the late 90s as a traffic controller. I was a single mom at the time, and my daughter was around six years old at that time. She has seen me through my entire career. She has been a part of this journey for me. I have to say that this one’s for you," Todd said.

What led to these changes?

Earlier this month, Karrie Howard resigned from his position as Public Safety Director of Cleveland after the Assistant Safety Director was involved in a crash in a city-owned vehicle last Saturday in Warrensville Heights.

Watch our report on his resignation:

Cleveland Public Safety Director Karrie Howard resigns; new police chief announced

Jakimah Dye’s driving privileges were suspended, and an internal investigation was launched after she rear-ended another vehicle on the afternoon of Feb. 17. Warrensville Heights Police told News 5 that there were children in the car at the time of the crash.

RELATED: Body camera video shows moments after assistant safety director crashes city car

Howard responded to the Warrensville Heights crash scene. A city spokesperson says as her supervisor, it's protocol for Howard to take her for drug and alcohol testing.

Search for a permanent director

Todd is the new police chief, permanently, according to the city.

But Drummond's role as public safety director isn't.

RELATED: Will the search for a new Cleveland public safety director go national?

"It's highly unlikely that there weren't some discussions between some people about this, the timing of having everything all lined up and ready to go. When they make the announcements...makes it sound like people knew this was coming," Case Western Reserve University Criminal Law Professor Michael Benza said.

The mayor's office is now determining what the search will look like for a permanent safety director.

If the search goes national, it's expected the city will bring in a firm to help.

That was the plan for a national search, which never happened when Drummond was promoted to replace Calvin Williams as chief.

