Fugitive of the Week: Man still wanted for alleged Nov. 2020 fatal shooting at Youngstown bar

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has announced that Abdul Muhammad is the wanted fugitive of the week. Muhammad is wanted by the Youngstown Police Department for aggravated murder.

According to authorities, Muhammad allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Marquise Bebbs on November 19, 2020. Muhammad and Bebbs allegedly were involved in a fight before Bebbs was gunned down in the parking lot of a bar in Youngstown, near East Lucius and South avenues.

Muhammad is described as standing 6-foot tall and 200-pounds. Investigators have said that while Muhammad’s last known address is in the Columbus area, he is now believed to be in the Greater Cleveland area. The fugitive is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to Abdul Muhammad, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

