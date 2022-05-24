GetGo recalls apples with peanut butter dip due to salmonella concerns

CLEVELAND — GetGo has issued a voluntary recall of their branded apples with peanut butter dip due to potential salmonella contamination.

The impacted product was sold at GetGo locations through May 13, 2022, and can be identified by the UPC 30034 93770 6 and includes best if used by dates through May 29, 2022.

According to GetGo, 215 items were sold.

There have been no reports of illness associated with this recall to date.

GetGo was made aware of the issue during the retailer’s investigation into the recently announced nationwide Jif brand peanut butter recall from the J.M Smucker Company.

The peanut butter included in the recalled GetGo Apples with Peanut Butter dip is included by the Jif peanut butter recall.

If you recently bought this product, you should either through it out or return it with a receipt to your local GetGo for a refund.