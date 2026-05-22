Giant motorized shopping cart rolls through Cleveland to hype Cavs playoff run

CLEVELAND — Clevelanders may notice something unusual rolling through the city on Friday: a giant motorized shopping cart.

The Giant Eagle “Giant Buggy” is coming to town as part of a playoff push for the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Saturday night’s home game against the New York Knicks.

The oversized cart will make several stops across Cleveland to rally fans and celebrate the Cavs’ postseason run.

Fans will also have a chance to catch the Buggy during Saturday’s Fan Fest at Gateway Plaza from 3 to 8 p.m. ahead of the Cavs’ 8 p.m. tip-off.

The event will include games, giveaways, photo opportunities, and a watch party on the big screen outside the arena.

And if you happen to see a giant grocery cart driving through downtown Cleveland this weekend, yes, that’s real.

