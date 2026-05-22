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Giant motorized shopping cart rolls through Cleveland to hype Cavs playoff run

The 'Giant Buggy' is making stops across the city ahead of Saturday’s Cavaliers playoff game against the Knicks
GIANT EAGLE GIANT BUGGY
NEWS 5
The “Giant Buggy” rolls through Cleveland ahead of the Cavaliers’ playoff matchup against the New York Knicks, making stops across the city to rally fans before Saturday’s home game.
GIANT EAGLE GIANT BUGGY
Posted

CLEVELAND — Clevelanders may notice something unusual rolling through the city on Friday: a giant motorized shopping cart.

The Giant Eagle “Giant Buggy” is coming to town as part of a playoff push for the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Saturday night’s home game against the New York Knicks.

The oversized cart will make several stops across Cleveland to rally fans and celebrate the Cavs’ postseason run.

Fans will also have a chance to catch the Buggy during Saturday’s Fan Fest at Gateway Plaza from 3 to 8 p.m. ahead of the Cavs’ 8 p.m. tip-off.

The event will include games, giveaways, photo opportunities, and a watch party on the big screen outside the arena.

And if you happen to see a giant grocery cart driving through downtown Cleveland this weekend, yes, that’s real.

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