Good Morning America continues its lovefest with Cleveland with two more visits this summer

CLEVELAND — Good Morning America is returning to Cleveland two more times this summer.

On Sunday, ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee will be throwing out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game. She will remain in town for Monday's Good Morning America for the newscast “Seventh Inning Snacks” series.

On August 22, "The Right Stuff on the Road” will be in town at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Reporter Lori Bergamotto will be showing viewers the “right types” of products to buy.

Earlier this month, GMA did a broadcast live from the beloved West Side Market with correspondent Ashan Singh.

Singh highlighted some of Cleveland's best-kept and not so secret -- secrets.

Earlier this summer, Good Morning America stopped in Chagrin Falls to highlight small-town America.

GMA was also in town to help find one of the best breakfast spots in the country.

Two Tremont area restaurants, Martha on the Fly and Grumpy's Cafe, competed on News 5. Our own morning anchor, Mike Brookbank, was one of the three judges.