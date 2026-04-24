Grand jury indicts 4 Cleveland officers, 4 former employees for alleged PPP fraud

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police said that four current officers and four former employees have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on multiple charges relating to the pandemic Paycheck Protection Program.

According to a news release, the Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs received a complaint in November 2023 about possible criminal misconduct involving fraud.

During the initital investigation, two former officers were identified as potential participants. They both left the department in 2024, and their cases have already been adjudicated.

According to Cleveland Police, another complaint was filed in June 2025 involving eight other individuals, four of whom are still employed as officers with Cleveland.

The grand jury returned indictments on charges including telecommunications fraud, grand theft and tampering with records.

“These indictments serve as a serious reminder that law enforcement officers are not exempt from the law,” said Cleveland Division of Police Chief Annie Todd. “As in all criminal matters resulting in indictments, the Division remains committed to due process and will take appropriate action following adjudication.”

The current officers were all placed on unpaid leave.

