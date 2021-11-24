Great Lakes Science Center featured in question about Cleveland on Jeopardy!

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland area has once again has been featured in the national (game show) spotlight.

The Great Lakes Science Center was part of a question on Jeopardy! Tuesday.

“Why this city, you may ask? It has the Rock & Roll H.O.F. and the Great Lakes Science Center, and far as I’m concerned it rocks!”

The answer: What is Cleveland? (Of course).

Who saw us on @Jeopardy last night!? The Science Center was featured in a question about Cleveland! #StayCuriousCLE pic.twitter.com/rjNKUC4RcN — Great Lakes Science Center (@GLScienceCtr) November 23, 2021

Cleveland pride is no stranger on Jeopardy! as Medina County native Matt Amodio won 38 games and more than $1.5 million in prize money this year.

RELATED: Jeopardy! champ Matt Amodio appeared on this game show as a teen. What is Academic Challenge?

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.