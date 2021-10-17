Great Lakes Science Center gives a peak into space and caves around the world with new exhibits

CLEVELAND — The Great Lakes Science Center has launched two brand exhibits, Above and Beyond and the ancient caves.

The Above and Beyond exhibit runs through Sunday, Jan. 2.

It gives family kids the opportunity to explore the future of aerospace technology and air travel with interactive demonstrations.

The Ancient Caves exhibit is a screen showing of caves around the world.

“Ancient Caves” is now showing at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

DOME Theater tickets are on sale at GreatScience.com and can be purchased separately, or as a combo ticket with general admission to the Science Center.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.